Mets to give away bobbleheads of SNY broadcast crew

Mets television broadcasters Keith Hernandez (L), Gary Cohen

Mets television broadcasters Keith Hernandez (L), Gary Cohen (C) and Ron Darling prepare to work a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Keith Hernandez will not be the only SNY broadcaster honored at Citi Field in 2022.

Bobblehead versions of Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen and analysts Ron Darling and Hernandez will be given to fans at three separate games this season, the club announced Thursday.

The bobbleheads are part of a collector series that will be able to connect to form one larger piece, available to the first 25,000 fans at each game.

Hernandez’s bobblehead is the first scheduled for giveaway, set for the previously announced day of his No. 17 jersey retirement on July 9, when the Mets host the Marlins.

The Darling bobblehead will follow when the Phillies come to town on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Cohen’s will be given away for the Mets’ matchup with the Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The three-man booth, featuring two 1986 World Series champions, has been the voice of SNY's Mets broadcasts since the network’s inception in 2006. Cohen is entering his 34th season announcing Mets games, first on radio with WFAN for 17 seasons before joining SNY.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

