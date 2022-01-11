The Mets will retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in a ceremony before their July 9 game against Miami, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hernandez, who was elected to the Mets Hall of Fame in 1997, will become the sixth person to have his number retired by the team. He joins players Tom Seaver (41), Mike Piazza (31) and Jerry Koosman (36) and managers Casey Stengel (37) and Gil Hodges (14).

Hernandez, 68, played for the Mets from 1983-‘89. He is second in team history with a .297 batting average and won six Gold Gloves during his Flushing tenure. His second act as a broadcaster for the team since 1999 has made him an even more beloved figure among Mets fans.

"I’m thrilled," Hernandez said in a statement. "This is truly a special honor that lasts beyond a lifetime. I can’t thank Steve and Alex Cohen and the Mets Hall of Fame Committee enough. I was very emotional when Steve called to let me know about the number retirement. This is the highest honor an organization can bestow upon a player. I also want to thank Mets fans, who have treated me like family since I arrived in 1983."