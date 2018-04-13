SNY analyst Keith Hernandez suggested Friday morning on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show that his long trips home from Citi Field to Sag Harbor are helped by the police tolerating his speeding.

Co-host Gregg Giannotti, who commutes 64 miles each way from Suffolk County to WFAN’s lower Manhattan studios, asked Hernandez whether he ever falls asleep on the drive, and whether he could offer any tips.

Hernandez said he rarely encounters traffic after night Mets games, then added, “To be quite honest with you, the Suffolk County police, who patrol Long Island, the L.I.E., they know my car and I’ve been known to go 80 [miles per hour] all the way home, which means I get home in around an hour and 10 minutes.”

Said Giannotti, “An hour and 10 from Queens to Sag Harbor?”

At that point co-host Boomer Esiason jumped in, saying, “I don’t think we need to be talking about that right now.”