Less than a week after expressing frustration over a lack of playing time, Keon Broxton was traded from the Mets to the Orioles for $500,000 of international bonus pool space, the Mets announced Wednesday.

“I’m not here to make excuses or anything,” Broxton said after striking out with the bases loaded to end the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Nationals last Thursday. “I think everybody in this game knows it’s really hard to do, come off the bench and do it. Getting one [start] a week, if that. It’s definitely tough.

“I work hard every day and try to prepare myself every day like I’m playing. When I get in there, I try not to think that I haven’t had as many at-bats as everybody else or haven’t had regular playing time. I try to get in there and get good pitches and put a good swing on it.”

Broxton hasn’t played since going 0-for-3 last Thursday after replacing Michael Conforto, who suffered a concussion in the fifth inning, in rightfield.

Broxton slashed .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances over 34 games and had made only 13 starts.

The Mets acquired Broxton from the Brewers for Adam Hill, Felix Valerio and Bobby Wahl in January. The Orioles will be his fourth major-league team in five seasons.