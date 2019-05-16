WASHINGTON — The recipient of minimal playing time and the provider of even less production, Keon Broxton expressed frustration Thursday with his part-time role with the Mets.

Broxton struck out swinging with the bases loaded to end the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Nationals. That dropped his average to .143 and OPS to .371.

“I’m not here to make excuses or anything,” Broxton said afterward. “I think everybody in this game knows it’s really hard to do, come off the bench and do it. Getting one [start] a week, if that. It’s definitely tough.

“I work hard every day and try to prepare myself every day like I’m playing. When I get in there, I try not to think that I haven’t had as many at-bats as everybody else or haven’t had regular playing time. I try to get in there and get good pitches and put a good swing on it.”

Acquired in January from the Brewers for three minor-leaguers, Broxton has started 10 of the Mets’ 42 games.

And as Broxton has failed to produce, manager Mickey Callaway has used him less. Broxton has one start and six at-bats in May. In the past month, he has one hit and eight strikeouts in 21 at-bats.

Broxton said he has been surprised at the lack of playing time.

“From the start of the season I’ve been surprised,” Broxton said. “I haven’t been playing too much, I haven’t gotten as many opportunities. It’s not like I started out bad. It is what it is though. They got a plan and they’re working with it, so all I can do is try to be ready.”

That has led to Broxton putting more pressure on himself to perform when he does get a chance.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “One thousand percent. Every time I get out there, I feel like I have to do more than what I need to do.”