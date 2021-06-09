Mets launch six homers in rout of Orioles

BALTIMORE — Another checkpoint in the Mets’ season arrived Wednesday with their 14-1 win against the Orioles, and with it came more signs of their legitimacy.

At the one-third mark of their season, the Mets are 30-24 and lead the NL East by three games, pending the results of other games Wednesday. Interruptions to their schedule — due to COVID-19, due to weather — and a wild barrage of injuries that left them plucking players off the scrap heap and sticking them into the starting lineup has proved to be no problem.

During a just-completed stretch in which they played 18 of 23 games on the road — knocking off both of their three-city road trips of the year — the Mets went 12-11.

This one came with plenty of power, not the Mets’ forte this year. They totaled six homers, including two from Kevin Pillar and two from Billy McKinney. Pete Alonso and Mason Williams had one each.

The starting outfield of Pillar, McKinney and Williams combined to go 8-for-13 with five homers and 10 RBIs.

"We’ve been doing a really good job with everybody that we have now," Alonso said before the game. "We’ve put a lot of runs up on the board, and we’re looking to do that. As soon as we’re firing on full capacity, it’s going to be great."

Alonso went 3-for-5, including a bloop single during the Mets’ five-run third inning that effectively ended the game.

In four career contests at Camden Yards, he has four homers. How many would he hit if he played his home games here?

"Just as many as I would anywhere else," Alonso said. "Because if I hit them, they’ll go out. I don’t care if I’m playing at Yellowstone. They’ll go out."

The Mets throttled erstwhile ace Matt Harvey for seven runs in three innings. They opened that scoring in the first on Alonso’s two-run blast — his third long ball in 10 innings in the series — and closed it in the third on Pillar’s three-run shot.

Harvey, 32, has a 7.41 ERA in 13 starts with the Orioles. He has a 6.29 ERA since the start of 2017 (parts of five seasons).

Righthander Taijuan Walker held Baltimore (22-39) to one run in seven innings. With about a month until the All-Star Game, Walker ranks fifth in the National League (sixth in the majors) with a 2.07 ERA.

The Orioles struck for a run in the first, on Ryan Mountcastle’s ground-ball single to leftfield. Three of six Baltimore batters had hits in the first inning. Walker settled in to allow just two additional hits the rest of the way and at one point retired 13 batters in a row.