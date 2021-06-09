Mets launch six homers in rout of Orioles

BALTIMORE — Another checkpoint in the Mets’ year arrived Wednesday with their 14-1 win against the Orioles, and with it came more hints of their legitimacy — and resiliency.

At the one-third mark of their season, the Mets are 30-24 and lead the NL East by 3 1/2 games, withstanding a wild barrage of injuries and an unusual number of postponed games. During a just-completed stretch in which they played 18 of 23 contests on the road — knocking off both of their 2021 three-city road trips — the Mets went 12-11.

"You couldn’t be any prouder," manager Luis Rojas said. "Every single guy that has put on a Mets uni has helped us."

This one came with plenty of power, not the Mets’ forte. The starting outfield of Kevin Pillar, Mason Williams and Billy McKinney combined to go 8-for-13 with five home runs and 10 RBIs. Pete Alonso also homered and had three RBIs.

"It was really cool to be a part of," said McKinney, who is hitting .275 with a 1.041 OPS in a dozen games with the Mets. "Hopefully we keep doing stuff like that."

Alonso went 3-for-5. In four career contests at Camden Yards, he has four homers. How many would he hit if he played his home games here?

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Just as many as I would anywhere else," Alonso said before the game. "Because if I hit them, they’ll go out. I don’t care if I’m playing at Yellowstone. They’ll go out."

The Mets throttled erstwhile ace Matt Harvey for seven runs in three innings. They opened that scoring in the first on Alonso’s two-run blast — his third long ball in 10 innings in the series — and closed it in the third on Pillar’s three-run shot, effectively ending the game.

Harvey, 32, has a 7.41 ERA in 13 starts with the Orioles. He has a 6.29 ERA since the start of 2017 (parts of five seasons).

"It’s been a couple years now of being really horse [expletive]," Harvey said.

Righthander Taijuan Walker held Baltimore (22-39) to one run in seven innings. With about a month until the All-Star Game, Walker ranks fifth in the National League (sixth in the majors) with a 2.07 ERA.

"He’s been a lot better than I expected, to be honest," Rojas said.

The Orioles struck for a run in the first, on Ryan Mountcastle’s ground-ball single to leftfield. Moments prior, Walker thought the inning was over when his 0-and-2 fastball to Mountcastle was ruled a ball.

Three of six Baltimore batters had hits in the first inning. Walker settled in to allow just two additional hits the rest of the way and at one point retired 13 batters in a row.

"We’ve seen outings like this already from him," Rojas said. "All his pitches were on."

Added Walker, who struck out nine and walked one: "I was just trying to get out there and get quick outs. It was really hot out there."