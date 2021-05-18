ATLANTA — Kevin Pillar suffered a badly broken nose when he was hit there by a pitch Monday night and is working with doctors to decide how to treat it.

"Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures," the Mets said in a statement Tuesday morning. "He will be meeting with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine next steps."

The Mets had sent Pillar to a local hospital for a CT scan after the beaning. Pillar took to Twitter to reassure those who were worried, writing: "Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!"

Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, who threw the 95-mph fastball, appeared visibly shaken after the incident, which left Pillar bloodied.

"Obviously a scary moment," Atlanta catcher Jeff Mathis said Tuesday morning on MLB Network. "It’s awful. It’s an awful thing. I sat down with Webby and was just like, hey man, I don’t think there is a person in this stadium who thinks you did that on purpose. It was an accident. It’s the game of baseball. We’ll hope that Kevin is OK."

The Mets have not officially said they will put Pillar on the injured list, but if they do, they don’t have an obvious replacement. They don’t have any healthy infielders or outfielders on their 40-man roster who can be called up.

They already are missing Brandon Nimmo (bruised left index finger), Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) and Albert Almora Jr. (left shoulder contusion). Losing Pillar would leave them with just leftfielder Dominic Smith, a converted first baseman, among the five outfielders on the Opening Day roster.

On the 26-man roster now, the Mets have Smith plus Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee, who both made their major-league debuts Monday. Utility man Jake Hager has some experience in the outfield.