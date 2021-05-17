TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' Kevin Pillar gets hit in the face with a pitch

The Mets' Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a pitch in a game against Atlanta on May 17, 2021.

Kevin Pillar of the New York Mets is
Credit: Getty Images/Todd Kirkland

Kevin Pillar of the New York Mets is hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against Atlanta at Truist Park on May 17, 2021.

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar is hit in
Credit: AP/John Bazemore

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar is hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar lies on the
Credit: AP/John Bazemore

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar (11) lies on the ground after being hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning on May 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar (11)
Credit: AP/John Bazemore

New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) tries to get to his feet after being hit in the face with a pitch from Atlanta pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning on May 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta relief pitcher Jacob Webb reacts after hitting
Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Atlanta relief pitcher Jacob Webb reacts after hitting the Mets' Kevin Pillar with a pitch in the seventh inning on May 17, 2021.

Kevin Pillar #11 of the New York Mets
Credit: Getty Images/Todd Kirkland

Kevin Pillar #11 of the New York Mets takes a moment as his nose bleeds after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against Atlanta on May 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

