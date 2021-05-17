ATLANTA — Another bizarre series of events for the Mets on Monday ended with a win, 3-1, against Atlanta.

The other developments, though, will last longer than the outcome of a lone game.

The Mets lost outfielder Kevin Pillar when he got hit in the face by a 95-mph fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb in the seventh inning.

His nose gushing blood, Pillar remained on the ground for a moment before walking away under his own power. The game was delayed several minutes while the grounds crew removed the bloody dirt near the plate.

That came after righthander Taijuan Walker departed after three innings (33 pitches) because of what the Mets called "left side tightness" — a development that itself came after the Mets put Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil on the injured list with hamstring injuries.

As the injuries continue to pile up for the Mets, none was scarier than Pillar’s. There was not an immediate update or diagnosis after his beaning. He never appeared to lose consciousness, though, and as he left the field he seemed alert while holding a towel to his face.

Walker’s exit led to a parade of relievers. Five Mets pitchers combined to hold Atlanta to three hits. Sean Reid-Foley tossed three perfect innings, a bridge to the late innings. Jeurys Familia followed with a scoreless seventh, and Trevor May allowed one run but avoided further trouble in the eighth. Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his sixth save in as many chances.

That left the Mets in a precarious position headed into Tuesday, a potential bullpen day in place of ace Jacob deGrom (tight lower back). Without Walker, the Mets are down to just two healthy starting pitchers on the 26-man roster, Marcus Stroman and David Peterson, plus Joey Lucchesi, who has been used mostly in relief the past couple of weeks.

Atlanta righthander Max Fried was charged with one run in six innngs-plus. That tally came in the seventh, when Tomas Nido and pinch hitter James McCann had back-to-back doubles. Fried exited the game as a precautionary measure, the Braves announced, because of cramping in his hand.

That brought in Webb, who loaded the bases with two outs, bringing Pillar to the plate.

The injuries yielded a pair of happy footnotes for the Mets.

Johneshwy Fargas, called up Monday and in the lineup because of Conforto’s absence, went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in his major-league debut.

Khalil Lee, also added to the roster earlier in the day, made his major-league debut when he replaced Pillar in the seventh. He struck out in his only plate appearance.