MIAMI — Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar had surgery to repair his badly broken nose Friday in New York.

In posting a photo of himself — in a hospital cap and gown, offering a thumbs-up — on Instagram, Pillar wrote, "Be back soon!"

The operation happened sooner than initially expected. Pillar said on Tuesday, a day after getting hit in the face by a 95-mph fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, that surgery was penciled in for next week, after the Mets’ road trip, when the swelling went down.

Pillar said then that he can start baseball activities 10 to 14 days after getting his nose fixed, which also will allow him to breathe easier.

New pandemic protocol

Beginning Monday, the Mets no longer will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry into Citi Field, they announced Friday.

Among other changes, masks will not be required in vaccinated sections. Masks still are required everywhere else.

Fans who have tickets for any of the 21 vaccinated sections need to enter through the Bullpen Gate and show proof of vaccination.

The ballpark’s new capacity: 12,222.

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom (lower back tightness) will pitch Tuesday, but manager Luis Rojas said the Mets aren’t sure if that will be against the Rockies at Citi Field or in another minor-league game.

His bullpen session Sunday will help determine which route the Mets go.

Extra bases

Righthander Tommy Hunter was getting an MRI after being placed on the injured list with lower back pain . . . The Mets added infielder Brandon Drury, who started at first, and reliever Yennsy Diaz to the 26-man roster . . . Reliever Daniel Zamora was designated for assignment . . . Triple-A Syracuse reliever Sam McWilliams returned from the COVID-19 IL . . . Jordan Yamamoto, a candidate to start Saturday or Sunday, is with the Mets as part of the taxi squad.