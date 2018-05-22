Yoenis Cespedes isn’t one of them, but two injured Mets will be getting back on the field.

The Mets announced that catcher Kevin Plawecki and reliever Hansel Robles will begin injury rehab assignments with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Plawecki has been out since April 12 with a non-displaced fracture of his left hand. Robles has been out since May 9 with a sprained right knee.

The Mets acquired Devin Mesoraco from the Reds for Matt Harvey after Travis d’Arnaud went out for the season with an elbow tear and Plawecki was hit by a pitch and went on the DL.

Mesoraco didn’t start on Tuesday night against Miami because of a swollen left elbow suffered on Monday when he was hit by a backswing from Brian Anderson. Mesoraco stayed in Monday’s game; X-rays were negative and he was expected to be available for pinch hitting duty on Tuesday. Tomas Nido started at catcher.

In other injury news, Juan Lagares will have surgery Thursday to repair the complete tear of his left big toe plantar plate. The Mets fear Lagares will miss the rest of the season.

As for Cespedes, manager Mickey Callaway said the slugger is hitting indoors, but has not done any other baseball activities. Cespedes was placed on the disabled list on May 16 with a hip flexor strain.

“He’s just trying to heal every day,” Callaway said. “He’s hitting in the cage, trying to get it where he’s in a spot where he can go out and do the everyday things that you have to do to make that next step to play in games.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Without Lagares and Cespedes, the Mets started two lefthanded-hitting outfielders on Tuesday against Miami lefty Caleb Smith.

Swarzak throws

Reliever Anthony Swarzak, who hasn’t pitched this season because of a strained left oblique, threw a bullpen session in Port St. Lucie, Florida.