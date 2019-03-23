TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Ducks sign ex-Met Kirk Nieuwenhuis

He's is best remembered by Mets fans for hitting three home runs in one game. 

Kirk Nieuwenhuis looks on from the dugout after

Kirk Nieuwenhuis looks on from the dugout after his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning on July 12, 2015.  Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Kirk Nieuwenhuis, a former Met remembered most for hitting three home runs in a July 12, 2015 game, signed with the Long Island Ducks, the team announced Tuesday.

He played parts of six seasons in the majors, including 263 games with the Mets from 2012-15. Nieuwenhuis’ last big-league action was with the Brewers in 2016 and 2017. He spent last season in Triple-A with the Mariners, hitting .214 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 80 games.

“Putting the roster together with [new Ducks manager] Wally [Backman], he’s mentioned quite a few players that he thinks highly of and Kirk was at the top of his list,” Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff said. “He can play all three outfield positions, he’s got a strong arm in the outfield, is a lefthanded hitter that can handle the bat, and is someone we targeted very early in the process of trying to put this roster together.”

Backman managed Nieuwenhuis in the Mets minor-league system.

“I am very excited to reunite with Kirk on Long Island,” said Backman in a news release. “It was a pleasure working together while I managed in the Mets organization, and he will certainly help bolster our lineup.”

Nieuwenhuis’ best stretch with the Mets came after they claimed him off waivers from the Angels in June of 2015. He hit .279 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 37 games, including becoming the first Met to hit three home runs in a single game at home. Nieuwenhuis played in four games during the Mets 2015 postseason run, including three World Series games. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in that stretch.

Nieuwenhuis will be part of the first Ducks team to play under experimental playing rules that MLB and the Atlantic League agreed upon earlier this offseason.

The rules include electronic plate umpire assistance in calling balls and strikes; requiring infielders to be on each side of second base when the pitch is released (effectively eliminating shifts); a ban on non-pitching-change mound visits except in the case of a medical issue; pitchers having to face a minimum of three batters or reach the end of an inning before exiting a game, unless they are injured; increasing the physical size of the bases from 15- to 18-inches square, and reducing the time between innings from 2 minutes, 5 seconds to 1:45.

Nieuwenheis is the 10th player and sixth former major-leaguer added to the Ducks’ 2019 roster, which will continue to take shape as the team approaches its April 26 opener.

The other former big-leaguers include outfielder/designated hitter Lew Ford (Twins, Orioles), outfielder Daniel Fields (Tigers), infielders Ivan De Jesus Jr. (Dodgers, Reds, Red Sox) and David Washington (Orioles), and pitcher Tim Melville (Twins, Padres, Reds).

Other additions to the pitching staff include returners Jake Fisher, a top-of-the-rotation lefthander, and Tyler Badamo, a Mount Sinai native.

“I think we’re going to have the strongest roster we’ve ever had on an Opening Day in our history,” Pfaff said. “It being our 20th season and a landmark year with the Ducks, we think it’s appropriate to go out there and put our best possible roster out there.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a Jacob deGrom less optimistic about possible extension
Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco during a spring training Mesoraco bails on Mets
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates against the Tampa Zibanejad is only Ranger to have played in every game
Shanghai Sharks guard Jimmer Fredette- who recently Fredette's return to NBA thrills hometown Glens Falls 
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme during a Guillorme changes plate approach, earns roster spot 
Mike Francesa, shown here at a St. John's Mike Francesa tweets he's open to having a partner