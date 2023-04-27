Mets don't hit, pitch or field in second straight loss to Nationals

One of the two teams playing at Citi Field early this week is supposed to represent the bottom of the NL East. These were the guys who were counted out by just about every preseason prognostication. For some, they could be considered a respite in the schedule – fodder to climb on the way to September relevancy.

Despite what everyone saw on Tuesday and Wednesday, the other team was the Mets.

The Mets suffered their second disastrous day in a row to the lowly Nationals Wednesday, struggling in just about every way imaginable en route to a 4-1 loss in Flushing. They didn’t hit well, they didn’t pitch well, and they really, really didn’t field well.

They committed three errors while stranding eight men on base and going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Mets have been outscored 9-1 over two games against one of the worst-hitting teams in baseball and struck out 15 times Wednesday after having struck out 13 times in Tuesday's defeat.

Kodai Senga was wild – nearly to the point of oblivion – but managed to keep the Mets in it, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. The first 11 of the 14 pitches he threw were out of the strike zone (though one was generously called a strike). MacKenzie Gore, meanwhile, struck out 10 over six innings, allowing one run on four hits.

The top six hitters in the Mets lineup went 1-for-19 with a walk and eight strikeouts, and with the tying runs on and no outs in the seventh, Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor all faltered - Nimmo grounded out before Marte and Lindor struck out.

Senga allowed the first four batters to reach in the second on a walk, a double, and softly-hit RBI singles from Lane Thomas and CJ Abrams. He struck out Victor Robles and Alex Call, though, and would have struck out Luis Garcia, had an apparent strike-three cutter not been called a ball. After walking Garcia, he struck out Jeimer Candelario swinging on a forkball in the dirt.

Somehow, Senga didn’t let up anything more than that. On a day where the ghost fork looked far from supernatural, he nonetheless topped out at 97.7 on his fastball and got two key double plays, eventually settling back into the strike zone and walking just one of the last 15 batters he faced.

In the fourth, he bounced back from a second and third, one out situation by striking out Call swinging on a forkball out of the zone and got Garcia to ground out. In the fifth, he made up for Eduardo Escobar’s error by coaxing a textbook 4-6-3 double play from Keibert Ruiz. He threw 94 pitches, 57 for strikes.

There were two ways to look at the outing: One, that a pitch that’s meant to disappear down out of the zone will always be tricky to manage. Eventually, players will get accustomed to this particular sleight of hand and lay off. Or option two, Senga managed a quality start without close to his best stuff. If hitters acclimate to him, it’s certainly possible he’ll continue to hone the adaptability that’s marked his brief tenure on the Mets so far and adjust to them.

Either way, the Mets will have to score for it to mean anything, which wasn’t happening Wednesday - earning Senga (3-1) his first loss of the year.

They got as close as 2-1 in the third, when Escobar lined a ball to right-center that was misplayed by Robles for a leadoff triple and came home on Marte's single.

Meanwhile, reliever Jeff Brigham worked around Pete Alonso’s two-base error to lead off the sixth but was victim to his own mistake in the seventh – serving up a hanging sweeper to Candelario, who pulled it 369 feet to right for a solo home run, making it 3-1.

The Mets threatened in the seventh, when reliever Carl Edwards Jr. walked the first two batters he faced, but after getting Nimmo to ground out to first, Edwards was replaced by Hunter Harvey, who got Marte and Lindor to swing wildly at third strikes to end the threat.

The Nationals tacked on another in the eighth, when Adam Ottavino walked Robles with two outs and threw away a pickoff attempt to chase Robles to second. Robles stole third and came home on Call’s single.