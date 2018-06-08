TODAY'S PAPER
Lenny Dykstra says Uber driver kidnapped him

Dykstra told reporters the driver threatened him after he asked to change the trip’s destination.

Former Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra is seen during

Former Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra is seen during his sentencing for grand theft auto in Los Angeles on March 5, 2012. Photo Credit: AP / Nick Ut

By The Associated Press
Lenny Dykstra says an Uber driver kidnapped him last month in New Jersey in an incident that led to criminal charges against the former baseball star.

At a news conference Friday in New York, Dykstra told reporters the driver threatened him after Dykstra asked to change the trip’s destination, then locked the car’s doors and sped up so Dykstra couldn’t exit the car. Dykstra said he called 911.

“I was literally in fear of my life,” he said.

Dykstra’s version clashes with that of the driver. Police in Linden, the central New Jersey town where Dykstra lives, said the driver told them Dykstra held a gun to his head. No weapon was found at the scene.

Police charged Dykstra with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. Police found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings.

Dykstra, 55, played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets and was a member of the Mets’ 1986 championship team. He was named to the National League all-star team three times.

Since retiring from baseball, Dykstra has served prison time after pleading guilty to crimes including bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and money laundering, and he declared bankruptcy in 2009, claiming he owed more than $31 million and had only $50,000 in assets.

