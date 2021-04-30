Mets place Luis Guillorme on injured list with oblique strain

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets will be without their best defensive third baseman — and best defensive second baseman, for that matter — indefinitely.

Luis Guillorme hit the injured list with a strained right oblique on Friday, a move announced by the team about half an hour before their game against the Phillies.

The Mets called up infielder Jose Peraza to replace him. Hours prior, the Mets said Peraza was optioned to the alternate training site to make room for Daniel Zamora.

Because the transaction happened so close to first pitch, the Mets didn’t immediately provide details about how Guillorme got hurt or how long they expect him to be out.

His absence, however long it lasts, will be felt. In addition to being an adept defender, Guillorme was off to a solid start at the plate, hitting .333 with a .478 OBP in 14 games. He had been used mostly as a late-inning replacement for J.D. Davis (and even pitched one inning in a blowout Mets loss).

Since the start of last season, Guillorme is hitting .333 with a .440 OBP.

Peraza and Guillorme are "two different players," manager Luis Rojas said in spring training. Guillorme is a better defender, but Peraza is faster and more of a stolen-base threat. Peraza is a righthanded hitter, while Guillorme is lefthanded and "more of an on-base player, will grind an at-bat, good pinch hit off the bench," Rojas said.