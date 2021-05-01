PHILADELPHIA — The pain so extreme and so sudden on one particular batting-practice swing Friday, Luis Guillorme fell to the ground in a sharp pain. It took only a few minutes for the Mets’ medical staff to determine he had a strained right oblique and needed to be put on the injured list.

"I’m not happy about it," Guillorme said Saturday, a day after going on the IL for the first time in his career. "It really was just the one swing. I haven’t felt this at all. It just happened."

The Mets have no plans to get Guillorme an MRI, he said, but he noted a distinct improvement less than 24 hours later. Whereas it was difficult to walk Friday night, he was able to lightly jog Saturday afternoon.

Guillorme said "we don’t know" the severity of the strain. The Mets offered no indication whether they hope he is out the minimum 10 days or if it will take longer for him to recover.

"It's been one day," Guillorme said. "We know it's tight right now. It got a lot better from one day to the other. It might stay like this, it might get better. Who knows?

"It wasn’t going to get better that quick [to avoid an IL stint]. I’m not saying it’s going to be a long-term thing, but one, two, three days, you don’t know what it is."

Stroman OK

Marcus Stroman reported feeling better Saturday after leaving his Friday start early due to a tight right hamstring, Rojas said.

"He’s optimistic about making his next start," Luis Rojas said, referencing a Wednesday matchup with the Cardinals. "Still, we’re evaluating him every day. He’s in a good place as far as his response after coming out of the game last night."

Stroman, who turned 30 on Saturday, has a 1.86 ERA in five starts.

Extra bases

Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) is scheduled to make another rehab start Monday. He has been fielding his position, according to Rojas. That often is a question mark as pitchers return from leg injuries . . . On the Mets’ taxi squad: lefthander Joey Lucchesi, righthander Trevor Hildenberger and catcher Patrick Mazeika. Lefthander Daniel Zamora and infielder Jose Peraza were part of that group, but they were added to the active roster Friday.