Luis Rojas to miss Mets game today for 'some personal stuff'

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas during a

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas during a spring training workout at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Luis Rojas will not be managing the Mets for Friday’s spring training game against the Marlins because of "some personal stuff" that he said required him to be away from the team.

Rojas made the announcement from his Clover Park office at about noon at the end of his pregame Zoom interview session. Bench coach Dave Jauss was tapped to manage the 1 p.m. game and handle the postgame Zoom.

"This afternoon, for the game, I’m not going to be in the dugout," Rojas said. "I’ve got to go take care of some personal stuff. But I’ll be back tomorrow for the game."

On Saturday, the Mets are scheduled to visit the Nationals for a 6 p.m. game at West Palm Beach.

Also, the Mets announced at 12:42 p.m. that catcher Tomás Nido had been scratched from the lineup for an undisclosed reason. Caleb Joseph started in his place. Nido missed much of the 2020 season because of a bout with COVID-19.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

