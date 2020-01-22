The Mets are working to finalize a multi-year deal to make Luis Rojas their next manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters on Wednesday.

Rojas, 38, was the Mets' quality-control coach last season under then-manager Mickey Callaway. He was set to return to the same role under Carlos Beltran after initially interviewing for the manager job the first time around in November, but Beltran and the Mets mutually parted ways last week after Beltran was named in MLB's report on sign-stealing by the Astros.

“The short version is he’s very, very well qualified," Van Wagenen told Mets beat reporters at a luncheon. "We anticipate him to be a great addition to our team. We think he has the ability to be consistent, to be calm under pressure and to understand the opportunity that this team has as we head into the 2020 season.”

"“It always helps to have familiarity," Van Wagenen added. "The fact that he was so actively involved with the coaches this fall in preparation for spring training and preparation for the season [helped]. He was already asserting himself more in a leadership role with this new coaching staff and helping Carlos [Beltran] learn some of the managerial things that he hadn’t been exposed to before. So Luis’ activation played a significant role in terms of why we feel so comfortable with him taking over right now.”

Rojas has been with the Mets organization since 2007. He doesn't have any major-league coaching experience, but he has served as a manager at various stops within the team's minor-league system and has worked quite a bit with several of the Mets' younger major-league stars.

He coached for the Mets in the Dominican Summer League in 2007, got his first managerial role with the Mets’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League team in 2011 and also coached at Class-A and Double-A. Notably, he was manager at Double-A Binghamton during Pete Alonso’s breakout 2018 season, when he led the minors with 36 home runs.

“He’s respected by the players, he’s trusted by the players and he’s someone that we have great confidence in his ability to lead our team now and his ability to put our players and put us in the best position to succeed,” Van Wagenen said.

Mets pitcher and Medford native Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to praise the news.

"LUIS ROJAS! Love love love it," Stroman wrote. "Loved being around him on the bench last year. Always teaching and full of knowledge. Super laid back and brings nothing but great vibes each and every day. Beyond even keel. Excited even more for the year!"

Rojas, who was born in the Dominican Republic, played minor-league ball with the Orioles, Marlins and Expos/Nationals from 2000-05 but never got above rookie ball. He also is the son of 17-year major league player and former Expos and Giants manager Felipe Alou, the brother of former MLB outfielder Moises Alou and the nephew of former MLB outfielders Matty and Jesus Alou.

With Tim Healey and AP