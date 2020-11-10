Mets manager Luis Rojas is "very likely" to be back in 2021, team president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday.

Alderson has spoken with Rojas more than once — including Monday — since officially returning to the organization on Friday and offered those assurances, though it isn’t a done deal.

"But I left the door slightly ajar sort of out of respect for the process we're going through now to find a president of baseball operations," Alderson said. "I don't want to foreclose that person from having some input. But I did have those conversations with Luis and as I said, my expectation is that he will be managing the Mets in [2021]."

Rojas has been with the Mets since 2006 and rose through the minor-league managerial ranks during Alderson’s run as general manager (2010-18). In his rookie season — navigating a 60-game schedule with poor roster depth, especially on the pitching side, and coronavirus-induced unusualness — the Mets went 26-34.

"He’s a very capable and fine individual, and I like him a lot," Alderson said.

Minors changes

The Mets’ farm system starting next season will include Syracuse (Triple-A), Binghamton, Brooklyn and St. Lucie (Low-A). The only question remaining, a source said, is if Binghamton is Double-A and Brooklyn is High-A or vice versa.

The changes are the result of MLB cutting 160 minor-league teams to 120, four per franchise. The Mets are losing affiliates in Columbia, South Carolina, and Kingsport, Tennessee.

Like every other club, the Mets still will have complex-based squads in the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League.

Extra bases

Mets owner Steve Cohen’s wife, minority owner Alexandra Cohen, will run the Mets Foundation. She also runs the family’s charity, the Cohen Foundation. "My wife is so good at this," he said. "You’re going to love her." . . . Cohen on the long process of buying the Mets: "Who were the other bidders? I don’t remember." He said he hasn’t heard from Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, but he wishes them well.