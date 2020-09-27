WASHINGTON — At a time of potentially significant upheaval for the Mets, Luis Rojas said Sunday he expects to return in 2021 for a second season as manager.

"I’m going into the offseason confident that I’m going to be the manager of the team next year," he said. "I can’t wait for the [ownership change] process to unfold and just to engage the relationship with whatever happens. My mindset right now is I’m the manager and I’m thinking of the team for 2021."

Rojas, 39, got the job in January after the Mets dumped Carlos Beltran, who was implicated in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The Red Sox, who faced a similar situation with Alex Cora, announced Sunday that their replacement manager, Ron Roenicke, would not be back for 2021.

For Rojas, a preexisting relationship with Sandy Alderson, the former general manager who is set to return as team president, might help. Alderson’s hire is pending MLB approval of incoming owner Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets.

First hired 15 seasons ago by the Omar Minaya regime, Rojas rose through the minor-league managing ranks under Alderson.

"It’s a really good professional relationship," Rojas said. "I just remember just how much of a quality baseball person he is."

Rojas also seems to have the support of his players, who to a man in recent days all vouched for him.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He handled [an odd pandemic season] with grace and so I’m very, very proud of how he handled things," Brandon Nimmo said. "To be able to deal with all this and hold us all together and keep us pushing forward, he’s been very good on his part. And then I think there are a lot of things he learned from this year that he’ll take with him into next."

Extra bases

Tomas Nido, who last played Aug. 18, on Instagram: "Unfortunately my season was cut short after getting Covid and other related complications while trying to come back. Time to turn the page and prepare for a strong 2021." . . . The Mets made one last roster move ahead of the finale: Erasmo Ramirez (0.63 ERA) to the injured list with right groin tightness, Corey Oswalt called up.