Mets manager Luis Rojas suspended two games for 'excessive arguing' with umpires

Mets manager Luis Rojas, left, is separated from

Mets manager Luis Rojas, left, is separated from umpire Jeremy Riggs (112) by umpire crew chief Larry Vanover, center, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
CINCINNATI — Mets manager Luis Rojas was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount for "excessive arguing" with umpires Sunday in Pittsburgh, MLB announced on Monday afternoon.

Rojas will have to sit out the Mets’ games against the Reds on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, a furious Rojas bumped plate umpire Jeremy Riggs and had to be held back, at various points, by crew chief/second-base ump Larry Vanover and three Mets coaches. He said afterward that he disagreed with Riggs’ ruling that a weak ground ball by the Pirates’ Kevin Newman was fair. Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker, thinking it was foul, batted it away and began arguing with the umps instead of getting the ball. Three Pirates scored on the first-inning play.

After the Mets overcame a six-run deficit to win the game, Rojas said some players and personnel joked with him about his show of extreme emotion, which is uncommon for him.

 

"There are some things that they said I did that I don’t remember doing," Rojas said Sunday. "I was very hot at the moment. I was upset."

