Bumgarner balks on trade talk

Bruce Bochy already has announced that 2019 will be his final season managing the Giants, but the ace who helped him earn three World Series rings could beat him out the door.

Madison Bumgarner is expected to be the marquee name on the pitching market ahead of the July 31 trade deadline for contending teams — such as the Yankees — looking for rotation upgrades for a playoff push.

But the four-time All-Star wouldn’t discuss his possible departure after helping Bochy become the second manager in Giants history to post 1,000 wins in San Francisco’s 9-3 victory in 10 innings Tuesday against the Mets.

“OK, I’m pretty sure we’re still in the Giants’ clubhouse and I’m here trying to win games right now for this club,” said Bumgarner, who allowed three runs in six innings. “That’s all I’m concerned about at this point.”

The on-the-block lefty entered with a 1.69 career ERA against the Mets, which doesn’t even count his four-hit shutout in the 2016 NL wild card game. Bumgarner was cruising again Tuesday until the Mets tagged him for three runs on homers by Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos in the sixth for a 3-2 lead.

“I felt good, but the sixth inning sucked,” the 29-year-old Bumgarner said. “That was tough, that kind of [ticked] me off a little bit, to have such a good thing going, and then to just for a few pitches there, to give up the lead.”

The Giants tied the score in the seventh against Noah Syndergaard and reliever Seth Lugo, and they sealed Bochy’s 1,000th win in 13 seasons in San Francisco with six runs against Robert Gsellman and Hector Santiago in the 10th.

Bumgarner didn’t factor in the decision, but his 113 career wins are the most of any pitcher under Bochy.

“I love that man,” said Bochy, who also won 951 games as a manager in San Diego. “What he’s done here, and I wouldn’t say what he’s done for me, it’s been an honor to manage this man. He’s done so much for the Giants organization and he’s helped put rings on our fingers and he’s still going strong … He’s one of my all-time favorites and that’s pretty obvious. I just think the world of him.”

Bumgarner helped the Giants win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Bumgarner is 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 16 postseason games (14 starts).

He reportedly submitted a strategic no-trade list of eight contending teams last month: the Yankees, Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, St. Louis and the Cubs. By listing his likely suitors ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, the pending free agent could negotiate compensation to waive his no-trade clause to join those teams.

But that’s a conversation for another day for Bumgarner, who helped his teammates douse Bochy with beer in the clubhouse after the game.

“Glad to see him get that [1,000 wins], it’s a really big accomplishment,” Bumgarner said. “He’s done so much for this organization and I’m just glad to see him get it and glad that I had a part in it, even though I almost lost the game.

“He’s a great manager, but he’s one of my best friends in this game. I love him to death. Like I’ve said, sad to see him go. But he’s done plenty for this game.”