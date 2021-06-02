Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman alluded to "racist undertones" in a tweet he wrote early Wednesday morning after Diamondbacks TV analyst Bob Brenly made a comment about his head covering during his start against Arizona.

Brenly made the comment in the bottom of the fourth inning with Stroman on the mound and facing Diamondbacks rightfielder Josh Reddick. Brenly’s broadcast partner commented on Stroman’s split changeup and how it has developed into the tremendous pitch for the righthander. Stroman was wearing his usual head covering under his cap during the game.

"Pretty sure that’s the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets," Brenly responded.

mannn... why? comes out of nowhere and gets smartly totally ignored by his partner. pic.twitter.com/q810Azt1WK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 2, 2021

After the game, Stroman tweeted: "Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!"

Stroman also tweeted, "Since I can’t say it because media will turn this against me somehow..." and retweeted a dozen or so tweets from other people that included video of Brenly's comment during the broadcast and comments in support of Stroman.

Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

He then tweeted, "Du-rags coming soon. @HDMHApparel" along with a photo of him wearing a du-rag from his apparel line, HDMH.

Stroman gave up three earned runs and struck out six in six innings, getting a no-decision as the Mets lost in 10 innings, 6-5. He also was involved in a benches-clearing incident after the fifth inning. The dugouts and bullpens emptied after the Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas and Stroman locked eyes following Rojas’ inning-ending pop-out. Rojas said something to Stroman, and Stroman said something back, but both declined to disclose the specifics.