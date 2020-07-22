Marcus Stroman is day-to-day with tightness in his left calf, Mets manager Luis Rojas said on Wednesday.

The Mets’ 60-game season starts on Friday. Since Stroman was slated to start either Saturday or Sunday against the Braves, the phrase “day-to-day” takes on a heightened meaning for the free-agent-to-be righthander.

Missing a few “day-to-days” isn’t that big a deal. If “day-to-day” stretches into “week-to-week,” Stroman (or any player) could miss a significant chunk of this truncated season.

“ 'Stro’ is in the facility,” Rojas said. “There are some things he’s able to do, as far as throwing, conditioning, stuff like that. We’ll reassess his status before Friday.”

Rojas was not willing to lay out his rotation beyond Jacob deGrom opening the season against the Braves at Citi Field on Friday afternoon.

DeGrom was supposed to be followed (in some order) by Stroman, Steven Matz, Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha. If Stroman has to miss a turn or more, Rojas mentioned Corey Oswalt, Erasmo Ramirez and David Peterson as possible replacements.

"We have a lot of depth as far as a starting pitcher,” Rojas said. “But, like I said, it’s day-to-day. It’s something that we’ll reassess. We’re meeting as a coaching staff, we’re meeting with our performance staff, in order to assemble a roster. It’s something that’s day-to-day. We can reassess with you guys [media] about roster starting tomorrow.”

The Mets are scheduled to play 13 straight days to open the season with their first off day on Aug. 6. So depth, especially in the rotation, could be an issue if Stroman is unable to take his first turn.

Stroman, a former star at Patchogue-Medford High School, last pitched on Friday, throwing three innings in an intrasquad game. Rojas was vague on whether the injury happened then.

“It’s something that’s been there,” Rojas said of the injury. “We didn’t think it was anything major. Obviously, we’re paying close attention, like I said, but it’s day-to-day.”

One pitcher who is not being considered as a starter, Rojas said, is Seth Lugo.

“Right now, he’s strictly a reliever for this season for us,” Rojas said. “That’s how we’ve been operating . . . A great asset in the bullpen. Can do different things, obviously, as you’ve seen in the past. He’s going to be great. I think he’s going to be a great weapon for us in a season like this.”

Overall, Rojas said he is pleased with what the Mets have been able to do in this short second training camp.

“I like where we are,” Rojas said. “The competition that we’ve been able to have out there . . . the competition’s been ramping up. I like where we are physically. I think we accomplished a lot. It was really hard and challenging at the beginning just to do all the things to get here, be healthy and get baseball going again as a team. This last week of camp where we get a little more competitive, I think we’re right where we want to be in order to start Friday against the Braves.”

As for Saturday or Sunday? With Stroman’s status, those days are day-to-day, as they probably all will have to be in this unusual, urgent mini-season.

“It’s definitely a lot of differences in this type of season,” the rookie manager said. “The roles, different things you can do, different planning. We’ve got to go after each game. One day at a time.”