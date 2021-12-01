TODAY'S PAPER
Marcus Stroman says he's joining Cubs in tweet

Marcus Stroman #0 of the Mets walks to

Marcus Stroman #0 of the Mets walks to the dugout after the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during game one of a double header at Citi Field on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Former Mets righthander Marcus Stroman is joining the Cubs, he announced Wednesday night.

The terms of the deal were not immediately public.

"Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities," he wrote on Twitter, his preferred method of public communication. "Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work! @Cubs."

The Medford native added in a subsequent tweet: "Wrigley Field is the only big league stadium I haven’t pitched at in my career. Crazy. Can’t wait to call it home! @Cubs."

Stroman joined the Mets via July 2019 trade with the Blue Jays for two pitching prospects. He sat out the 2020 season — citing pandemic concerns — and returned on a one-year deal for 2021, posting a 3.02 ERA.

An All-Star in 2019, Stroman tweeted last week that the Mets weren’t very interested in him. They finalized a three-year, $130 million contract with likely future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer earlier Wednesday.

