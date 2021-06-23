TODAY'S PAPER
Marcus Stroman's left hip MRI shows 'no significant issues', source says 

Marcus Stroman of the Mets is checked out

Marcus Stroman of the Mets is checked out on the mound during the second inning against Atlanta by trainer Joeseph Golia at Citi Field on Tuesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets believe Marcus Stroman to be OK after an injury scare Tuesday night.

An MRI on his left hip showed "no significant issues," a team source said. He is considered day-to-day, his status for his next start unclear.

That is good news for the injury-plagued Mets, for whom losing Stroman for an extended period would have been a disaster. He is perhaps the club’s MVP, non-Jacob deGrom division, with a 2.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 15 starts.

Stroman recorded only three outs against Atlanta. He exited with left hip discomfort after throwing three pitches in the second inning.

 

"In one of the pitches, he landed and he felt like he hyperextended it a little bit so he started getting sore," manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday night. "He wanted to stay but I think it was wise that he came out."

Stroman did not speak to reporters after the game but was active on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Everything’s gonna be okay," he wrote in a tweet, adding in another, "I float through life with angels protecting me and karma on my side."

In retweeting someone who said Stroman "can heal like Wolverine," citing Stroman’s quick return from a torn ACL in 2015, Stroman commented: "Big facts."

