Marcus Stroman’s six shutout innings and Jose Peraza’s home run boosted the Mets to a 1-0 win in the first game of their doubleheader against the Rockies on Thursday.

Stroman needed only 90 pitches to cruise through every inning but the last in the seven-inning contest. Edwin Diaz finished it off for his ninth save in nine chances.

In his second scoreless outing of the season, Stroman (4-4, 2.47 ERA) scattered three hits and two walks. He struck out three and got 10 groundouts.

Rockies righthander German Marquez was almost as good, allowing one run in a six-inning complete game (62 pitches). His only blemish was a long ball to leftfield by Peraza in the third inning.

That was Peraza’s second homer in two weeks, doubling his total from last season.

The first-place Mets improved to 23-20.