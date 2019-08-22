Marcus Stroman, who left his start on Wednesday night after four innings because of tightness in his left hamstring, said on Thursday he doesn’t plan on missing any more time.

Stroman is scheduled to start against the Cubs on Tuesday. Just so there isn’t any misunderstanding, Stroman said: “I’m going to make that start against the Cubs on Tuesday.”

Manager Mickey Callaway was less definitive.

“I think we have to obviously get through every day until then,” Callaway said. “But he feels pretty good coming in today. So I think we’ll have a good strategy and put him in the best spot we possibly can to see it he can make it.”

The Mets are off Monday, so they could play around with the rotation to give Stroman more rest. But he said he doesn’t need it.

“I’m good,” he said. “Just some tightness. I’m not too worried about it. Looking forward to making my start on Tuesday. Just kind of have to go through a progression.”

Stroman, who felt the tightness while covering first base for the last out of the fourth, had an MRI on Wednesday night. Stroman said he was listening on the radio when the Mets came back in the 10th inning to beat the Indians, 4-3, on J.D. Davis’ first career walkoff hit.

“It was amazing, man,” he said. “To hear it on the radio, the call and everything, it was pretty legendary.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stroman is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in four starts since the Mets shocked the baseball world by acquiring him from the Blue Jays on July 28.

“I think I need to be better,” Stroman said. “And I will be better.”

Tejada DFA’d

Ruben Tejada’s second stint as a Met ended on Thursday as he was designated for assignment so the club could add righthander Chris Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets needed fresh arms after Wednesday’s extra-inning victory. Tejada was hitless in nine at-bats.