ST. LOUIS — After leaving his previous start with a tight right hamstring, Marcus Stroman is good to go for his outing Wednesday against the Cardinals — so much so that he volunteered to pitch Tuesday when the Mets lost Jacob deGrom to right lat inflammation.

"He said, ‘Give me the ball tonight,’ " said manager Luis Rojas, who did not do that.

Stroman and the Mets were optimistic from the start that the righthander would not miss any time. He threw a bullpen session and tested his leg during fielding drills at Busch Stadium on Monday.

In five starts, Stroman has a 1.86 ERA (third in the NL) and 0.93 WHIP (10th in the NL).

Nimmo still out

Although Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup for a third day in a row, his bruised left index finger is doing much better.

"I’ve been saying the last couple of days that he’s been progressing slowly," Rojas said. "Today he’s moving at a better pace."

Nimmo took batting practice in the cage — outdoor BP was canceled by rain — and was dealing with much less swelling, Rojas added.

Carrasco closer

Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) pitched six innings in a scrimmage as scheduled, but his next outing will not be his Mets debut.

Rojas said the Mets prefer he goes on a formal rehabilitation assignment before joining the major-league club. That is penciled in for Sunday.

"We wanted him to face competition before he actually joins us," Rojas said. "That will probably be one of our affiliates, and then he might — might — join us after that."

Davis details

Prior to J.D. Davis landing on the IL on Monday, an MRI revealed a Grade 1 or 2 sprain in his left hand, according to Rojas.

"[Tuesday] he was able to actually make a better fist," Rojas said. "That’s what he told me. So he’s progressing better from how he was in the weekend."