TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets close to acquiring Long Island's Marcus Stroman from Blue Jays, sources say

Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts as

Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts as he walks to the dugout after finishing the top of the seventh inning of a game against the Indians, on Wednesday in Toronto. Photo Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

In a trade-deadline twist, the Mets are close to acquiring righthander Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays, sources confirmed to Newsday.

The deal was not done as of early Sunday evening, and it wasn’t clear who the Mets were sending to Toronto in the deal.

Scheduled to be a free agent after the 2020 season, Stroman has been a popular name in trade rumors in recent weeks, with the Yankees, looking for rotation help, considered one potential landing spot. Instead, it’s the Mets — purported sellers leading up to the deadline at 4 p.m. Wednesday — who add the Long Island native.

Stroman, 28, was born in Medford and graduated from Patchogue-Medford High before going to Duke. The Blue Jays picked him in the first round of the 2012 draft.

In 21 starts, Stroman has a 2.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He was an All-Star for the first time this month.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Le'Veon Bell dealt with cramps during Jets' practice Bell's practice cut short, but Jets aren't concerned
Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia hands over the Sabathia placed on IL with right knee inflammation
Mets rightfielder Jeff McNeil is down on the McNeil has bruised right shin, hopes to play Tuesday
Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas walks to the Vargas wins, hopes to be a Met after trade deadline
Giants defensive back Corey Ballentine speaks to the Ballentine tries to focus on career after being shot
Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas delivers a pitch Vargas gets win in what could be final game as Met
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search