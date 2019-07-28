In a trade-deadline twist, the Mets are close to acquiring righthander Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays, sources confirmed to Newsday.

The deal was not done as of early Sunday evening, and it wasn’t clear who the Mets were sending to Toronto in the deal.

Scheduled to be a free agent after the 2020 season, Stroman has been a popular name in trade rumors in recent weeks, with the Yankees, looking for rotation help, considered one potential landing spot. Instead, it’s the Mets — purported sellers leading up to the deadline at 4 p.m. Wednesday — who add the Long Island native.

Stroman, 28, was born in Medford and graduated from Patchogue-Medford High before going to Duke. The Blue Jays picked him in the first round of the 2012 draft.

In 21 starts, Stroman has a 2.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He was an All-Star for the first time this month.