Marcus Stroman is headed to the National League after he was traded to the Mets in a surprise deal on Sunday. If history is any indication, the All-Star from Medford may see even more success pitching in the NL.

In 20 career games against the NL, the former Blue Jays ace is 10-5 with a 2.93 ERA, a 1.123 WHIP, 88 strikeouts and 24 walks across 116 2/3 innings. Two of his three career complete games have come against NL teams: a 93-pitch shutout against the Cubs on Sept. 8, 2014, and a complete-game loss to the Brewers on April 12, 2017 (his first career loss to an NL team).

However, Stroman has struggled vs. NL foes in recent years. After starting his interleague career 8-2 with a 2.16 ERA in his first 15 starts, he has gone 2-3 with a 5.22 ERA in five starts over the last two seasons. His strikeouts per nine innings went from 8.3 in each of his first two seasons to 4.1 this season, and his WHIP currently sits at 1.245 this year after ballooning from 0.764 in 2014 to 1.543 last year.

Stroman doesn't have much history against the Mets' NL East rivals, but the little bit he does have is promising. He is 4-0 combined against the Braves (two starts) and Phillies (one start in three appearances), allowing a combined three runs in 22 1/3 innings for a 1.21 ERA. He has yet to face the Nationals or the Marlins. Ironically, his worst career start against an NL team came against the Mets: a 6-3 loss on July 4, 2018, in Toronto. He gave up all six runs (including a two-run home run to Todd Frazier) and four walks while striking out two in 4 2/3 innings.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of Stroman's past performance against the National League:

Arizona Diamondbacks: 2 starts,1-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.244 WHIP, 10 strikeouts, two walks in 13 2/3 innings

Atlanta Braves: 2 starts, 2-0, 0.71 ERA, 1.263 WHIP, 11 strikeouts, three walks in 12 2/3 innings

Chicago Cubs: 1 start, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.333 WHIP, 8 strikeouts, no walks in 9 innings

Cincinnati Reds: 1 start, 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.833 WHIP, 5 strikeouts, no walks in 6 innings

Colorado Rockies: 1 start, 0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 2 strikeouts, no walks in 7 innings

Los Angeles Dodgers: 1 start, 0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.429 WHIP, 8 strikeouts, two walks in 7 innings

Milwaukee Brewers: 2 starts, 1-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.091 WHIP, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks in 14 2/3 innings

Mets: 1 start, 0-1, 11.57 ERA, 2.143 WHIP, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks in 4 2/3 innings

Philadelphia Phillies: 3 appearances (1 start), 2-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.828 WHIP, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk in 9 2/3 innings

Pittsburgh Pirates: 2 appearances (1 start), 0-1, 1.04 ERA, 0.692 WHIP, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk in 8 2/3 innings

San Diego Padres: 2 starts, 1-0, 1.00 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks in 11 2/3 innings

San Francisco Giants: 0-0, 3.00 RA, 1.667 WHIP, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks in 6 innings

St. Louis Cardinals: 1 start, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks in 6 innings