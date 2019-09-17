DENVER — It is easy to forget, after the Mets’ surprising summer and whirlwind run to contention, that when they acquired Marcus Stroman in late July, it was largely with a focus on 2020.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen had already declared that the NL East “came and got us.” The Mets were looking at least at one and perhaps three rotation spots to fill this offseason. Stroman, a Medford native and an All-Star for the first time this year, is not scheduled to reach free agency until after next season. And so the Mets added a local kid with a high-profile pedigree and got a jump-start on what could be a busy winter.

Seven weeks later, after a 6-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday, the Mets are finally seeing the version of Stroman they thought they were getting, the kind of pitcher who would be an asset in their hypothetical playoff pursuit next year.

Stroman stymied Colorado for seven scoreless innings, scattering four hits and one walk and striking out seven. It was his best and longest start out of nine with his new team. In his past two outings, Stroman has allowed one run in 13 1/3 innings, lowering his Mets ERA from 5.05 to 3.86.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday afternoon that Stroman has tweaked his between-starts routine to include more throwing off the mound, in the form of longer bullpen sessions. That makes it easier for the righthander to “get that feel that he wants when he's out there pitching in the game,” Callaway said.

An added layer of impressiveness: This one came at Coors Field, a ballpark infamously unfriendly to pitchers. Stroman had never pitched here before this season, but now has done so twice, having also made the trip with the Blue Jays in June. He has allowed three earned runs in 14 innings (1.93 ERA).

“The one thing he has going for him is when he's going good, he can keep the ball down,” Callaway said. “He can start it in a good location and it's hard to elevate those balls as a hitter when you're keeping them down pretty good. He's just got to start the ball in the right spot, figure out how much his ball is moving and adjust that starting spot and keep the ball down.”

The win was the Mets’ second in their past five games. They improved to four games out of a National League wild-card spot — held by the tied Cubs and Brewers — with 11 games to play. Their elimination number is eight.

Rockies rookie righthander Tim Melville, who began his season with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two, walked one and benefited from three double plays.

The Mets didn’t break through against Melville until the sixth inning, when Amed Rosario turned on a slider up and in and pulled it to leftfield for a no-doubt, two-run homer. Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso followed with solo shots

Alonso’s long ball — at an estimated 467 feet, the second-longest of his career — was his 48th of the season, giving him sole possession of the major-league lead. He is four away from tying the rookie record of 52, set by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso is seeking to become the first Met and the first rookie to lead the majors in home runs in a season.

With a five-run lead and two innings to go, Callaway turned to one of his top relievers, Justin Wilson. Wilson tossed a scoreless eighth, and after the Mets tacked on another run in the ninth, Callaway went with Luis Avilan instead of Seth Lugo, who had been warming. Avilan allowed a solo homer to Charlie Blackmon before recording the final out.