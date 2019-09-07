The Mets’ Marcus Stroman gambit is not paying off.

Six weeks ago, the Mets added Stroman to and subtracted Jason Vargas from their rotation — mostly with an eye toward 2020 but also curious how that upgrade could help the 2019 team, which had just started what became a hot streak that made snagging a National League wild-card spot a legitimate possibility.

Stroman has underperformed to his and the team’s expectations ever since, and it got worse Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to the Phillies. The Mets (72-69) were four games back of a postseason spot at the start of the night.

In his worst start with his new team, Stroman allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings. He gave up 10 hits — his most in more than a year — and struck out six, walking none.

Stroman has a 5.05 ERA in seven starts since joining the Mets.

Most of the damage this time came in the fourth inning, which began with J.D. Davis’ missed catch error on Scott Kingery’s line drive.

Davis needed no reminders that the ensuing runs were partly on him. As Adam Haseley singled through the right side, Davis dropped his head. After Cesar Hernandez drove in a run with a single to right, Davis punched his glove. When Corey Dickerson dug in at the plate — seconds before a two-run double smoked into the rightfield corner — Davis had his back hunched and hands on his knees.

The entire sequence, which included plenty of hard contact off Stroman, cost the righthander four runs, a bunch of pitches and the rest of his night. He was replaced in the bottom of the fourth by pinch hitter Jed Lowrie, who struck out swinging in his Mets debut.

Stroman also had trouble in the first inning, when leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez blasted a homer into the upper deck in right. The Phillies followed with three soft singles to load the bases, but Stroman escaped when he caught Kingery’s soft comebacker. He threw 31 pitches.

Inefficiency was a theme of Stroman’s night — and most nights since the Mets acquired him. He has averaged about five innings per start with the Mets, a noteworthy dropoff from his average of nearly six innings this year with the Blue Jays, for whom he was an All-Star.

Why that inability to pitch deep?

“A lot of these type of things are hard to put your finger on, right?” manager Mickey Callaway, a former big-league pitcher and pitching coach, said Saturday afternoon. “He’s pumped up to be in New York. He wants to thrive here. It’s given him a lot of energy. He’ll settle in and become the pitcher he was in Toronto at some point.

“It’s just really, hey, challenge the hitter, let’s get that groundball, that early-count groundball and be more efficient with our pitches.”

In an effort to help assuage Stroman’s problems, Callaway paired him with catcher Tomas Nido for the first time Saturday. At separate points this season, the Mets have used Nido, a defense-first backup, to help Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard settle into a groove and it worked.

Nido’s skill set — including an above-average ability to frame pitches just below the zone for strikes — in particular hypothetically meshes with that of Stroman, who likes to pound the lower part of the zone with his sinker.

“Obviously we want him to stay down, we want to be at the bottom of the zone,” Callaway said. “Nido obviously does a great job of receiving those pitches down and will probably end up getting him three or four pitches throughout the game, which can be big. I’m hoping that this will be a good relationship and help them out.”