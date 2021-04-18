DENVER — Marcus Stroman’s longest and perhaps best start with the Mets lifted them to a 2-1 win and series victory against the Rockies on Sunday.

In eight innings, his first time lasting that long in two years, Stroman scattered three hits and one walk, striking out five. He allowed one run. That actually upped his 2021 ERA from 0.75 to 0.90.

After an ominous start — Colorado’s first batter, Raimel Tapia, firmly grounded a single into leftfield — Stroman began to cruise. He retired 18 of the next 19 batters, including a stretch of 12 straight.

That run ended in the seventh, Stroman’s only demerit. Trevor Story (double) and Charlie Blackmon (single) created a run. He rebounded from the back-to-back hits to finish the frame.

Throughout, Stroman was efficient. That seventh inning was his longest, requiring 19 pitches. The next longest frame took 13.

He finished at 90 pitches, replaced by closer Edwin Diaz for the ninth inning, the top of the Rockies’ lineup due up for the fourth time. Tapia lined out to short, Ryan McMahon flied out to the warning track in leftfield and Trevor Story managed a two-out single, Story was thrown out trying to steal second base by James McCann to end the game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets scratched across two runs against Rockies righthander Antonio Senzatela, who allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and no walks in six innings.

Pete Alonso started a brief second-inning rally — which could have been more — with a hard single to rightfield. Michael Conforto’s double put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Jeff McNeil gave the Mets the lead with an RBI groundout to second, but that was all they managed. J.D. Davis and McCann stranded Conforto at third.

They added another run with a two-out, error-aided sequence in the fourth. Conforto singled and moved to third when first baseman C.J. Cron whiffed on McNeil’s grounder. Davis lined an RBI single to center to score Conforto.