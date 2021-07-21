CINCINNATI — Marcus Stroman held the Reds to one hit in eight innings in the Mets’ 7-0 win against the Reds on Wednesday.

Throwing only 90 pitches, Stroman (7-8) matched his longest outing in more than four years, striking out seven and walking one — a bullpen-saving effort on a day when the Mets needed it. Their previous three starting pitchers combined for five innings.

Manager Luis Rojas lifted Stroman for reliever Jeurys Familia in the ninth. Stroman has thrown just one shutout in his career, as a rookie in 2014.

The Reds totaled three baserunners, and none reached second. Jonathan India was hit by Stroman’s first pitch. Aristides Aquino led off the third with a single. And Joey Votto worked a two-out walk in the seventh, snapping Stroman’s streak of 14 consecutive batters retired. He got the next four on 11 pitches to end his day.

Taking full advantage of the extremely hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, the Mets scored all of their runs via three homers into the first two rows of the seats: Jonathan Villar’s solo shot in the second, Dominic Smith’s grand slam in the third and Luis Guillorme’s two-run blast in the fifth.

At 391 feet, the last was the longest of the bunch.

That was plenty for the Mets (50-43) to pull out a series win and a 3-3 road trip.

In six games since the All-Star break, the Mets have averaged 6.67 runs per game. Before that, they managed 3.76 runs per game.

As they head to New York for a day off Thursday followed by their longest homestand of the year — 11 games against Toronto, Atlanta and Cincinnati — the Mets are seeking to escape from the mediocrity that has trailed them for more than a month.

They are 15-18 in the past five weeks, a stretch that has included important position players returning from injuries, several key pitchers getting hurt, lots of bad weather and lots of doubleheaders.