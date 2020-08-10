TODAY'S PAPER
Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 season, citing 'collective family decision'

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman looks

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman looks on during a summer training session at Citi Field on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Mets righthander Marcus Stroman opted out of the rest of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, he announced Monday.

Stroman, who has not pitched this season because of a left calf muscle tear that he said he has recovered from, characterized the decision to opt-out as a “collective family decision.” He referenced immunocompromised family members, the Marlins and Cardinals outbreaks, COVID-19 spikes elsewhere in the country, players not following the health and safety guidelines and the Mets’ trip to Miami next week as factors in his decision.

“Too many uncertainties, too many unknowns,” Stroman said.

Acquired last summer from the Blue Jays for a pair of pitching prospects — Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson — the Long Island native wound up making just 11 starts for the Mets. He will be a free agent this offseason.

“I can’t say enough good things about this organization and my time here,” he said.

That makes two Mets this month who declined to participate in the rest of the season. Yoenis Cespedes also did so earlier this month, with the Mets saying he also cited coronavirus reasons.

Stroman's departure leaves the Mets shorthanded in the rotation. With Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list as of Sunday, the Mets are looking at a starting five of Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Rick Porcello, David Peterson and a Wacha replacement to be decided/announced.

“After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have made the difficult decision to opt out for the remainder of the 2020 season,” Stroman wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “With all the unknowns and uncertainty due to the pandemic, this is the best decision for me and my family. I appreciate the Mets organization for their support and understanding, and look forward to return to baseball next season.”

