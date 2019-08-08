Marcus Stroman’s start-day routine is unlike most any you’ll find in baseball: After arriving at the ballpark more than three hours before first pitch, but before he even changes out of his street clothes, he takes a few minutes to read a book he calls “kind of my Bible.”
“It settles me, calms me, gets me where I need to be, reminds me to keep my life in perspective,” Stroman said. “It goes with me everywhere.”
Seander, a rapper whose stage name is “Mike Stud,” could tell Stroman was having a hard time last summer, when he was on his way to a career-worst 5.54 ERA with the Blue Jays. And so he recommended this book, which he said had been “a lifesaver for me.”
He thought it could be for Stroman, too.
Stroman’s well-earned reputation on the mound revolves around his fire and emotion and perhaps volatility — as well as a fearlessness in displaying that emotion and saying what is on his mind.
Conversely, Stroman’s belief in Chopra’s teachings and their centered, tranquil undertones offers a window into what Seander said is the other side of his personality. Seander believes Stroman pursuing this headspace off the field eventually will mellow out the excitable on-field version of the righthander — even if “maybe he won’t like to admit that,” Seander added with a laugh.
“For \[Stroman\], it set off a switch. ‘I’m in control. It starts inside my psyche,’
Seander’s greatest takeaway in discussing the book with Stroman: “The biggest thing is knowing you’re right where you’re supposed to be and trusting that everything is perfect the way it is, even when it doesn’t feel like it.”
That’s a particularly interesting concept considering the circumstances under which Stroman came to the Mets, who surprised many, including Stroman, when they acquired him from the Blue Jays last month. After an initial post-trade ruckus in the Toronto clubhouse — which he characterized as an “exit interview” with Jays decision-makers — Stroman was enthused on his social media accounts about joining the Mets and on his first day with the team declared that he was “looking forward to making the playoffs this year.”
In the moment, that sentiment seemed almost laughable. Nine days later, the Mets were a half-game back of a National League wild-card spot entering Thursday and begin a weekend set against the Nationals. Stroman will make his home Mets debut Friday in the series opener.
“He wasn’t expecting to go to the Mets and maybe it was disappointing because he wanted to go to a contender, but look where they are now,” Seander said. “Right in the mix.”
The Mets’ recent success is far bigger than Stroman’s psyche, of course. But consider this book a part of Stroman’s success.
“I’m just always looking to better myself. I know that’s always a work in progress,” said Stroman, who has a 3.07 ERA and in July was an All-Star for the first time. “If I can get my mind and my mindset to the point where nothing fazes me, I can keep it super calm in rough times, I know I can be super elite out on the mound.”
