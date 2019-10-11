Marcus Stroman announced on Twitter he no longer will wear No. 7 starting in the 2020 season out of respect for former Mets shortstop Jose Reyes.

“Grew up watching the passion and energy of [Reyes] at Shea Stadium. Also, loved playing with him,” the Mets righthander said in a tweet Friday. “With that being said, I don’t feel right wearing his number because of the incredible career he had in a @Mets uniform. Excited to switch numbers and compete in Queens next year!”

Stroman did not announce what number he will be wearing next season. He wore No. 54 and No. 6 while he was with the Blue Jays, but specified in another tweet that he will not be asking for No. 6, which is currently worn by All-Star Jeff McNeil.

Reyes began his major-league career with the Mets in 2003, becoming a fan favorite and setting club records in triples and stolen bases while wearing their uniform until 2011. He was a four-time All-Star in that span before signing with the Miami Marlins in 2012 and then joining the Toronto Blue Jays a year later, where he was teammates with Stroman.

While with the Colorado Rockies, Reyes was suspended for 51 games at the start of the 2016 season following a domestic violence charge that was later dropped. The Rockies designated him for assignment after the suspension. He then returned to the Mets and retook his No. 7. He remained with the club through the 2018 season, but has not signed with another team since.