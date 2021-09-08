MIAMI — Edwin Diaz didn’t blow a save this time. But he still blew the game.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a game-ending single off Diaz in the 10th inning, sending the Mets to a 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

That was the second time in three days that the Mets were on the wrong end of a walk-off, after the Nationals did it Monday. They have lost three of their past five games overall.

De La Cruz’s single was crushed off the centerfield wall. With Jazz Chisholm Jr., the automatic runner who began the inning on second, at third base, technically it was only a single.

The pitchers’ duel between Rich Hill (six innings, one run) and Sandy Alcantara (nine innings, one run) was an exercise in juxtaposition.

Hill is a 41-year-old lefthander who survives on breaking balls that dip below 70 mph. The righthanded Alcantara turned only 26 this week but is the most established of the Marlins’ stable of starters, and he is armed with upper-90s four-seamers and sinkers and lower-90s changeups and sliders — offspeed pitches that are faster than Hill’s fastballs.

This time, they were almost equally effective, at least in a bottom-line sort of way.

Alcantara set a personal record with 14 strikeouts, getting every Mets starter except Jeff McNeil at least once. He walked one batter and allowed only four hits, including Michael Conforto’s home run in the seventh inning. No other Mets batter reached third base.

Hill struck out eight and walked none, sometimes making Miami’s young hitters look silly, such as when Jazz Chisholm Jr. swung hard and missed hard, dropping to one knee, on a 69-mph slider. It was the second start in a row that Hill completed six frames after not doing so in any of his previous seven outings with the Mets.

His lone run came across in the second inning, when De La Cruz doubled into the rightfield corner with one out. He moved to third on Lewin Diaz’s groundout to second and scored on Alex Jackson’s single lined to left, tipped by the outstretched glove of shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Hill has a 3.71 ERA since joining the Mets a month and a half ago. In the absence of Jacob deGrom, he has been a stabilizing veteran presence, reliable enough to take the ball every five games and toss his usual five-or-so innings.

"Rich has been really good for us, I’m just going to say that," manager Luis Rojas said before the game. "He wants you to put the ball in play. When he’s effective doing that, he’s a guy that can go a couple of times through a lineup and even a third time like he did against the Nationals the last time. Inducing contact, inducing weak contact, subtracting off his fastball up in the zone, which he does really well, has been the key."

Against the Marlins, Hill started facing the lineup a third time again, facing 24 batters in all. He hasn’t reached a higher number since May, when he was with the Rays.

"He works at a really good tempo, so guys play well behind him," Rojas continued. "From a veteran standpoint, that’s what you get from a pitcher. That’s exactly what he does. He pitches to get you out. So there’s intent with each pitch. If he gets you out on one pitch, that’s what he wants to do. That’s what he calls success.

"He’s done just that. I think he keeps everyone on their toes. He’s given us what we’ve asked and needed of a starter since he acquired him."