Big City is coming to the big city.

The Mets signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major league spring training on Friday, another layer of depth at perhaps the club’s deepest position behind Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith, Jed Lowrie and J.D. Davis.

Nicknamed “Big City” by his Cardinals teammates in 2013 for his 6-3, 245-pound frame, the lefthanded-hitting Adams spent last season with the Nationals, with whom he won the World Series. He hit .226 with a .276 OBP and .465 slugging percentage in 111 games, all below his career averages as he dealt with left shoulder issues. He had just four plate appearances in the postseason.

Adams, 31, leads all active major leaguers with 11 pinch-hit home runs and 49 pinch-hit RBIs. He is one of 18 National League players to hit at least 20 homers in each of the past three seasons. After being a Cardinals mainstay from 2013-2017, Adams has bounced around in recent years to the Braves to the Nationals back to the Cardinals back to the Nationals and now to the Mets.

With the Mets, Adams gets penciled in as the first baseman for Triple-A Syracuse. Smith has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason — largely because his primary position of first base is locked down by Alonso and he re-established his trade value with a strong 2019 — but remains with the team at least for now. In the event Smith gets dealt, Adams could slide into his role of lefty bench bat/backup first baseman/occasional corner outfielder.

Across eight seasons in the majors, Adams has played 35 games in the outfield, 34 in left and one in right.