Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, once known as "The Dark Knight," returned to Citi Field as a member of the Baltimore Orioles on May 12, 2021. It was his first time pitching against the Mets at Citi Field since the 2018 season. On Wednesday, Harvey took the loss in his worst start of the season so far, giving up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and a walk, while striking out four. Harvey (3-3) saw his ERA jump from 3.60 to 4.81 after the start.