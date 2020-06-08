Don’t plan on seeing the Dark Knight back in Gotham.

WFAN host Boomer Esiason said on his show Monday morning that free-agent Matt Harvey “reached out” to the Mets about a reunion and that the team “would consider it.”

But there is nothing to that rumor, a source said. The sides have not spoken.

So it goes for Harvey, who has been unemployed since the fall. He is looking to continue his professional baseball career somewhere — and has been throwing off a mound recently, with Instagram videos to prove it — after years of struggles. Last week, a report out of South Korea said Harvey and at least one team in the Korea Baseball Organization were interested in each other.

There is little reason to believe the 2020 Mets would be a good match for Harvey, 31, who has been ineffective in recent seasons. If there is a season, games will happen with zero or minimal fans in the stands, so the team would not benefit financially from any sort of Harvey Day reboot. And it is worth noting that MLB implemented a transaction freeze in March, so teams and free agents are not allowed to have contract talks.

Harvey, an All-Star in 2013, has not been a good major-league pitcher since 2015. That was the season, of course, that he blew through the prescribed innings limits during the Mets’ run to the World Series in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He finished with 216 innings, regular season and postseason combined, well beyond his cap of about 180.

After that, Harvey was never the same. Midway through the 2016 season, he had surgery to alleviate — by removing a rib — his thoracic outlet syndrome. He spent time on the disabled list in 2017, too, and in May 2018 was designated for assignment and traded to the Reds.

The parties were on bad terms when they split. Upon his return to Citi Field in August 2018, Harvey acknowledged “I do regret a lot of mistakes I made.” A month later, in discussing what was going to be his first venture into free agency, he told The Athletic that there “is only one team out there I would not sign with.” He did not specify which team that was.

Last year, Harvey had a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts with the Angels, who released him in July. He rounded out the season on a minor-league deal with the Athletics — for whom former Mets general manger Sandy Alderson is a senior adviser — but didn’t make it back to the majors.