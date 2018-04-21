TODAY'S PAPER
Mets demote Matt Harvey to bullpen

Harvey is 0-2 this season with a 6.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts this season, and is 9-19 with a 5.80 ERA and 1.565 WHIP since 2016.

Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the

Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout against the Brewers at Citi Field on April 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Matt Harvey is out of the Mets’ starting rotation.

The former ace, who has struggled this season, has been moved to the bullpen, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Saturday’s game in Atlanta.

Harvey will be available starting Tuesday, Callaway said.

Harvey is 0-2 this season with a 6.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts this season, and is 9-19 with a 5.80 ERA and 1.565 WHIP since 2016.

“He kind of told us he’s pissed off right now and motivated to show everybody that he can be a starter,” Callaway said of Harvey.

Jason Vargas, who is returning from injury, will take Harvey’s place in the rotation. He will pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, then slot into the Mets’ rotation for a Saturday start in San Diego.

