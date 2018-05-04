The Mets’ Matt Harvey era is ending.

General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that the Mets asked Harvey, their onetime ace demoted to the bullpen two weeks ago, will be designated for assignment Saturday.

The decision comes after the organization asked Harvey to accept an assignment to the minors. Harvey refused.

Sandy Alderson and Mickey Callaway address the media live. #Mets https://t.co/vFKGpe9TYR — New York Mets (@Mets) May 4, 2018

Alderson, manager Mickey Callaway, pitching coach Dave Eiland and assistant GM John Ricco met with Harvey around 3:15 p.m. Friday, Alderson said. They gave Harvey a few hours to mull it over and speak with his agent, Scott Boras. Alderson announced the move at 4 p.m.

“We feel like we failed Matt Harvey,” Callaway said. “Our job is to help every player in here. It’s not a good feeling when you can’t.”

Alderson said the Mets didn’t expect Harvey to accept the assignment but hoped he would with an understanding of why the Mets were asking.

Alderson called the move “the end of an era.” He noted that Harvey’s fall wasn’t all the pitcher’s fault, given two major surgeries, but said nobody has any way of knowing if Harvey pitching past his innings limit in 2015 affected him in the ensuing years.

Harvey was one of the Mets’ most highly touted prospects in recent years. He was dubbed the “Dark Knight” after recording a 12-10 record, 2.39 ERA and 261 strikeouts in his first two MLB seasons from 2012 to 2013, earning the start for the 2013 MLB All-Star Game at Citi Field in the process. But he then underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the entire 2014 season.

Harvey came back in 2015 and made 29 starts, finishing with a 13-8 record, 2.71 ERA and 188 strikeouts. But after struggling to begin the 2016 season (4-10, 4.86 ERA in 17 starts), he was diganosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and had season-ending surgery. He went 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) in 2017, missing time with a stress fracture in his scapula.

Harvey was demoted the the bullpen last month. He was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA 27 innings over eight games (four starts) this season.

Harvey also was the subject of several off-field incidents, as well. Most notably, he was suspended for three games in May 2017 after not showing up to the ballpark for a game.