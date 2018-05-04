Matt Harvey’s six-year career with the Mets was filled both with great and not-so-great moments. Here’s a look at the Dark Knight’s biggest highs and lows.

HIGHS

Strong start

Harvey was the Mets’ top prospect when he was promoted to the big leagues in July 2012. He proceeded to show why he was such a highly touted player, pitching to a 2.73 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 10 starts.

Three near no-hitters

Harvey kept it up in 2013, his first full season in the majors. He took two no-hitters into the seventh inning (April 13, June 18) and was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the White Sox while pitching with a nosebleed. He pitched a one-hit shutout in that start and went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA and a career-high 191 strikeouts that season.

ASG start

Harvey was named the starting pitcher for the 2013 MLB All-Star Game at Citi Field, getting the nod over Clayton Kershaw. He went two innings, allowing one hit while striking out three in front of a home crowd.

Comeback Player of the Year

After missing all of the 2014 season because of Tommy John surgery, Harvey appeared to be back to his old self in 2015. He went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 189.1 innings, earning Comeback Player of the Year as one of the key members of a Mets team that reached the World Series.

Everything before the ninth inning of World Series Game 5

For eight innings, Harvey had the Mets on the brink of keeping the Mets in the World Series. He struck out nine and walked one while allowing just four hits as the Mets had a 2-0 lead in a do-or-die Game 5. (More later on what happened.)

LOWS

Injuries

Two major surgeries were key in derailing Harvey’s career. He was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Aug. 26, 2013, and while although he said he wanted to try rehabbing the injury, he underwent Tommy John surgery in October, causing him to miss all of the 2014 season. Then, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, forcing him to have another season-ending surgery. He also missed time in 2017 with a stress fracture in his scapula.

Late for work

Harvey was late for a postseason workout on Oct. 6, 2015. Harvey blamed the lateness on traffic and apologized to manager Terry Collins for losing track of time. “He says, ‘I messed up. I was doing this and that, I looked up and it was 1 o’clock,’ “ Collins told Newsday in a phone interview. “ ‘I’m sorry. I understand it looked bad.’”

The ninth inning of World Series Game 5

So, remember how Harvey was dominant through eight innings in World Series Game 5? Well, it didn’t end that way. After convincing manager Terry Collins to let him finish the game, Harvey — already having thrown 101 pitches — walked Lorenzo Cain, who stole second and scored on a double by Eric Hosmer. Harvey was pulled after the double, but would be charged with allowing the tying run after Hosmer scored on a bad throw home by Lucas Duda. The Mets went on to lose the game — and the series — in 12 innings.

Suspension

Harvey was suspended for three games on May 7, 2017, for a violation of team rules after he did not show up to the ballpark for the previous night’s game. A source attributed the absence to a migraine headache.

Bullpen demotion and DFA

Harvey couldn’t shake his struggles to begin the 2018 season and was demoted to the bullpen last month. He didn’t seem to handle the move well, telling reporters that he didn’t “[expletive] want to” give an interview the day after his bullpen debut. After posting a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances was designated for assignment on Friday.