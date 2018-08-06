Matt Harvey returns to Citi Field with the Reds

Matt Harvey has this in common with Tom Seaver: Both were traded to the Reds.

Harvey returns Monday night to more curiosity than fanfare. It would be quite a stretch to call it Harvey Night. No big Tom Terrific-like welcome back is planned for the former Dark Knight.

Great theater would have him starting against Jacob deGrom, but Harvey’s not scheduled to pitch in the three-game series and it's unclear if that was his decision or the Reds' desire to protect him from a potentially less than adoring welcome by the fans.

The last Harvey saw of Citi Field was the bullpen, where he was banished in late April after a 6.00 earned run average in 21 innings as a starter. Harvey’s departure ended in a degree of anger as he refused a demotion to Triple-A.

The Mets were considering a video tribute before the game, but in the hours leading up to Harvey’s return there was a conflict based on Harvey’s insistence to meet the media at 4 p.m., the same time manager Mickey Callaway holds his pre-game news conference. Perhaps Harvey figures fewer questioners means less questions.

One of the sides may blink, thereby providing equal access for both briefings.

Harvey, 29, has been serviceable for the Reds since his arrival. He’s 5-5 with a 4.79 ERA. Not good enough to allow the Reds a decent return at the trade deadline despite their efforts to move the pending free agent.

Harvey was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA with the Mets before he was designated for assignment in early May. He was sent to the Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco. "Obviously, Matty and I will be linked for some time here,’’ Mesoraco said Sunday. "We both had our ups and downs and we're going through some tough times. We are both just really looking forward to another opportunity.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Harvey was 34-37 in six seasons with the Mets. Seaver was 32 and a three-time Cy Young Award winner when he returned to Shea Stadium in a Reds uniform on Aug. 21, 1977. It was nearly two months after the infamous "midnight massacre,’’ when Seaver was sent away over a contract dispute and point of no return feud with Mets chairman M. Donald Grant.

The Seaver trade so angered the fans that Grant, his son has said, needed bodyguards when he appeared in public at Shea.

The return of No. 41 on that Sunday afternoon 41 years ago attracted a sellout crowd of 46,265 who, according to baseballpastandpresent.com, chanted "Sea-ver, Sea-ver" with the same fervor as if he was still pitching for their team.

Organist Jane Jarvis played "Hello Dolly, we’re so glad to see back where you belong,” just before the future Hall of Fame pitcher struck out 11 in a 5-1 complete game victory. His opponent was Jerry Koosman, who reportedly volunteered for the start. “It’s tough to pitch against a superstar,’’ Koosman was quoted. "You know you’ve got to be at your best. I was kind of disappointed when it got out of hand. But let’s face it. Tom Seaver is the best pitcher in baseball.”

Seaver said, "I’m glad it’s over, very glad. I’m exhausted physically and mentally. It was no fun out there at all.”

A 38-year-old Seaver returned to the Mets in 1983, and even though he went 9-14, for the fans it was good to have him back where he belonged.

No similar scenario seems in store for Harvey.