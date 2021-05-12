Other than a Mets pitcher throwing a perfect game, it’s hard to imagine how Wednesday afternoon's 7-1 victory over the Orioles could have been more perfect for the Mets and their fans.

The fans got to warmly welcome back Matt Harvey to Citi Field. And then they got to watch the Mets pummel him for eight hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings en route to their seventh straight victory and a 5-0 homestand.

Two of the runs scored after Harvey walked off the mound to his third standing ovation of the day. The former Dark Knight was feted when he walked to the mound for the bottom of the first and when he came to bat in the second.

The Mets' batters, most of whom never played with Harvey, treated him like just another mediocre pitcher throwing 92-mph fastballs. The top seven batters in the order all had at least one hit against Harvey (3-3), whose ERA rose from 3.60 to 4.81.

Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA) allowed one run in seven innings. He was good, and the Mets defense helped him immensely, with excellent plays by Michael Conforto, Kevin Pillar and Jose Peraza, among others.

Peraza went 2-for-5 with two RBIs filling in for the injured Jeff McNeil at second base. McNeil, who was removed from Tuesday’s game with what the Mets called body cramps, was available off the bench. But the Mets didn’t need him.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Harvey threw a 1-2-3 first, the Mets scored three runs on four hits to open the second. Pete Alonso doubled, Dom Smith singled, Pillar had a two-run double, and Peraza singled to make it 3-0.

Smith had a two-out RBI single in the third to drive in Francisco Lindor, who had singled and stolen second base.

In the fifth, Conforto smacked a one-out RBI single to make it 5-0. Harvey walked Alonso and then walked off the mound with his head down the whole way to the dugout. He had acknowledged the earlier ovations, but not the final one.

Smith greeted Shawn Armstrong with an RBI double. It was Smith’s fifth consecutive hit over a three-game span. Peraza completed Harvey’s line with a two-out RBI single and the Mets had a 7-0 advantage.

Walker, who retired 11 in a row at one point, allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four.

Just when the Orioles appeared to have some life in the eighth against Robert Gsellman — with the bases loaded and two outs — Peraza rose high to snare a line drive off the bat of Maikel Franco.

Drew Smith completed the good vibes with a 1-2-3 ninth in his return from Tommy John surgery. As the crowd chanted "Let’s Go Mets!" the entire inning, Smith struck out Pat Valaika to end it.