CINCINNATI — The Mets solved their Matt Harvey problem and might have solved their catching problem with one trade Tuesday.

They sent Harvey to the Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash in a deal announced less than an hour before the teams played at Great American Ball Park.

Mesoraco was slated to play against the Mets, hitting seventh for Cincinnati. Instead, he switched clubhouses and will watch the game from the visitors’ dugout. Harvey is expected to join the Reds in Los Angeles later this week.

The trade completes Harvey’s unceremonious exit from the Mets organization. The team designated him for assignment Saturday after eight largely ineffective appearances — four in the rotation, four out of the bullpen — and had been looking for a trade partner in recent days.

The Athletic reported that the Reds will pay the remainder of the $13.125 million owed to Mesoraco this season, while the Mets will pay the rest of the $5.625 million owed to Harvey.

To make room for Mesoraco on the 25- and 40-man rosters, respectively, the Mets put Todd Frazier (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list and Anthony Swarzak (left oblique strain) on the 60-day DL.

Harvey’s struggles reached new depths this year. He lost his rotation spot with an 0-2 record and a 6.00 ERA. In four games in relief, he allowed seven runs in six innings; the Braves scored five runs in two innings against Harvey on Thursday. Opposing batters had a .303/.355/.550 slash line against him this season.

Harvey labored through the worst year of his career in 2017 (6.70 ERA, 1.69 WHIP), He went 5-7 in 19 games, missing time with a stress fracture in his scapula.

Harvey’s Mets career paired high peaks with deep lows. He went 12-10 with a 2.39 ERA and 261 strikeouts in his first two seasons in 2012-13, earning the start for the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field. He finished fourth in the 2013 NL Cy Young Award voting. But he then had Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2014 season.

Harvey came back in 2015 and made 29 starts, finishing 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 188 strikeouts as the Mets reached the World Series. But after struggling during the 2016 season (4-10, 4.86 ERA in 17 starts), he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and had season-ending surgery.

Harvey also was the subject of several off-field incidents. Most notably, he was suspended for three games in May 2017 after not showing up for a game.