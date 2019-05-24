Brodie Van Wagenen is hoping Citi Field can also double as a time machine.

Dial it to 2011, for instance, for Matt Kemp – though the Mets would certainly settle for 2018. And 2017 will work quite nicely for Ervin Santana and Aaron Altherr. That’s before the injuries and the disappointments, back when those players wouldn’t necessarily have been there for the taking in the middle of May.

All three deals are official, though Santana’s is pending a physical. Kemp was signed to a minor-league deal.

In a way, the moves kind of make sense. All these acquisitions came to light just as the Mets are trying to right their earlier struggles in a forgiving NL East. So, it’ll be a slew of players looking for a second chance, going to a team looking for a second chance of its own. There, they’ll find other guys trying to craft their own unlikely stories – Rajai Davis, Wednesday’s hero, who also got the start on Friday. And Carlos Gomez, who won the game on Thursday and also started Friday.

But the truth is that time machines don’t exist – not yet at least – and what the Mets are hoping for is just slightly more feasible: The last bit of rev in a stalled career. Whether it will work is another story entirely.

The righthanded Santana, 36, will offer pitching depth, though Mickey Callaway said it’s still not clear exactly how they’ll chose to deploy him. He was signed to a minor-league contract and will report to Port St. Lucie to get up to speed, Callaway said.

The two-time All Star – last in 2017 – could potentially provide back-end depth, or even pitch out of the bullpen, Callaway said. Santana underwent surgery on his middle finger early in 2018 and never quite seemed to recover, though, going 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in five starts for the Twins last season. Compare that to his 2017 numbers: 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 33 starts. He also struggled in three starts (0-2, 9.45 ERA) with the White Sox this year.

“He’s had a ton of success at the major-league level,” Callaway said. “Having said that, we have to evaluate where he’s at so to say he’ll be just a starter or a bullpen guy. We really can’t predict that at the moment…It’s just another depth piece for us and one that has an upside because when he gets rolling, he can be a pretty good pitcher."

Kemp, too, has been hampered by injury, breaking his ribs in an outfield-wall collision on April 23. The righthanded outfielder, though, had struggled before that, hitting .200 with the Reds, with one home run and five RBIs in 20 games.

He‘ll report to Port St. Lucie, and could potentially provide outfield depth, with Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil both on the injured list (Michael Conforto is expected to return from his concussion sometime this weekend). Yoenis Cespedes is also out for the season.

Kemp, 34, complied a slash line of .290/.338/.481 in his All-Star year last year, and added 21 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Altherr, too, should help bolster that outfield. The 28-year-old former Phillie was claimed off of waivers after only getting 31 plate appearances and one hit with the Giants this season. Altherr, who’s more known for his glove, said Friday that he benefits from regular playing time, and that just wasn’t available to him in San Francisco.

“I haven’t really gotten consistent reps [but] I’ll be working a lot in the cage with Chili [Davis] and try to get back to where I was in 2017,” said Altherr, referring to the year he hit .272 with 19 home runs. “I’ll just do whatever I can, take advantage of whatever opportunity that I can get. Just happy to be here and hopefully I can get a shot and help this team win.”

Though Callaway seemed to indicate Altherr will serve a bench role, starts are not out of the question.

“I think that everybody has to make the best of their opportunity,” Callaway said. “He’s going to get his opportunities here. I’m not exactly sure what those opportunities will be….If he has some success the playing time will increase.”